5-year-old boy blows up used condom found on school playground

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Blackwell Elementary kindergartner found a used condom on Richmond school property and put the lubricant in its mouth.

The students’ parents contacted 8News to tell their story. They tell us it is disturbing and embarrassing for the family.

The father of the student, a 5-year-old boy, told 8News that his son thought it was a balloon so he picked it up and tried blowing it up.

“It’s a tough one to get over,” the father said.

While the father didn’t want to be identified, he told 8News the school’s nurse called his son’s mother after he found a used condom at Blackwell Elementary School’s playground.

“You should take your business elsewhere,” said the boy’s father. “I don’t understand why anyone would come to a children’s playground and do any type of nefarious activity.”

After finding out that his son picked up a condom on school grounds, he said, “I was angry. We always tell him do not pick up things off the floor. We always tell him don’t put things in his mouth. At the same time, I understand a 5-year-old will see something that they think is a balloon and they will pick it up, thinking that it’s for fun.”

Richmond Public Schools told 8News the playgrounds are cleaned daily.

“Our staff completes daily safety surveys of all play areas. Unfortunately, in rare instances, an item might be hidden out of view, as with the case in this incident.

The father of the 5-year-old wants parents to be aware of what their child could come in contact with at local playgrounds.

“It could’ve been needles, it could’ve been pills, it could’ve been anything that could harm a child, and that’s a parents’ worse fear.”

The good news – the five-year-old boy is OK.

He was taken to the hospital and his father says he didn’t test positive for any STDs.

