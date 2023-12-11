NEW YORK (WPIX) – A multi-story building in the Bronx partially collapsed Monday afternoon, New York City fire officials said.

A six-story building at 1915 Billingsly Terrace in Morris Heights partially collapsed around 3:30 p.m., according to the FDNY.

Citizen App video showed several stories of the building exposed with what appeared to be a home appliance, possibly a washing machine or dryer, visible on one of the floors. A pile of a debris could be seen in the street around the base of the building after the partial collapse. A Google Street View image shows a bodega located in the building where the collapse occurred.

Right now, we have no patients with EMS. But we will presume that there are people under that rubble until we eliminate that possibility. We have our firefighters literally working by hand to uncover that pile. We have our dogs searching on the pile to help us find hits, and we have EMS and paramedics standing at the ready to pull anybody out. We don’t know for sure anybody is under there, but we always operate under the assumption in an occupied building like this one that there could be until we eliminate that possibility, FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh

The building is located roughly two blocks away from an FDNY fire station.

Additional information regarding possible injuries was not immediately available.

The NYPD asked people to avoid the area of West Burnside Avenue between Osborne Place and Phelan Place in the Bronx. New York City Emergency Management told the public to expect traffic delays and road closures in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.