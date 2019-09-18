911 dispatcher told woman stranded in water to ‘shut up’ shortly before she drowned

(KETK) — An Arkansas 911 dispatcher’s conduct is in question over her handling of a drowning woman’s plea for help.

Debra Stevens, 47, was delivering newspapers in Fort Smith when swift waters washed her car off the roadway and she was unable to get out of her car.

Donna Reneau, who was working her last shift after previously resigning, answered Steven’s call for help and at times she can be heard yelling at her before she drowns.

The 911 call was released documents her dying moments.

Reneau can be heard telling Stevens “Ms. Debbie you’re going to need to shut up. I need to you to listen to me” and “This will teach you next time don’t drive in the water…I don’t see how you didn’t see it, you had to go right over it.”

Water was rising up past Stevens’ chest and completely covered her SUV.

Reneau can also be heard telling Stevens, who was panicking, “you’re not going to die. I don’t know why you’re freaking out.”

When first responders were finally able to reach Stevens and remove her from her car, she had already drowned.