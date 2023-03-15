(KTLA) – Jack in the Box wants to help its customers pay next month’s rent.

As the cost of living continues to increase, mainly due to high inflation, the fast-food company announced plans to pay a month’s worth of rent for for five lucky customers during a promotion for its new Mint Mobile Shake, which is a collaboration between Jack in the Box and Mint Mobile, a cellphone company partially owned by actor Ryan Reynolds.

More specifically, Jack in the Box is offering a chance to win one of five $3,000 grand prizes “to be used towards the winner’s monthly rent,” according to the sweepstakes rules.

An image of the Mint Mobile shake, a collaboration between Jack in the Box and Mint Mobile. (Jack in the Box)

To enter for a chance to win the “free rent sweepstakes,” customers can sign up for Jack in the Box’s Jack Pack Rewards program and purchase a Mint Mobile Shake between March 15 and 31 on the Jack in the Box app, or online. Those interested in entering without making a purchase can also send in an entry by mail, according to the sweepstakes’ complete guidelines.

The contest is also open only to residents of Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana. Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Guam, who are at least 18 at the time of entry.

The extra money would likely help many U.S. residents, especially those in California, where Jack in the Box is headquartered, seeing as Californians spend an average of 28.74% of their income on rent, according to a study published by Forbes Home.

Californians spend the second-highest percentage of their income on rent, the study found. Hawaii’s residents spent the most; 42.06% of their income goes towards rent expenses.