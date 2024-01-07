PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WJW) — A Pittsburgh couple says their Goldendoodle named Cecil has never done anything bad in his life.

But it would seem that Cecil has pretty expensive taste, considering he ate $4,000 in cash that he snatched off the couple’s counter.

(Courtesy of Carrie Law)

In a video posted to Instagram last month, Carrie Law shared their story, which has since gone viral with millions of views and made national headlines.

Law says the money was out on the counter to pay for a housing and landscaping project, and this was the first time Cecil had ever pulled something off the counter.

Thankfully Cecil is OK, but the couple had to dig through the Goldendoodle’s feces and vomit to salvage all the money they could find.

Courtesy of Carrie Law (Courtesy of Carrie Law)

After deep-cleaning the pieces, the couple tried taping the cash back together to see what the bank could replace. In the Instagram video, Law says they’ve recovered $3,550 so far.

“The bank assured us that this happens all the time,” Law said in the post.

The remaining pieces are being converted into the couple’s “most expensive piece of art,” the video says.

According to the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, mutilated money can be redeemed if: