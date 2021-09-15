Biden, Trump make TIME’s list of most influential people of the year

(KTVX) – President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are among the politicians, athletes, celebrities and more featured on TIME’s 18th annual list of the 100 most influential people of the year.
The magazine selected those who are “working to build a better future.”
“They are disrupters, fixers, doers, iconoclasts, problem solvers — people who in a year of crisis have leaped into the fray,” says Edward Felsenthal, editor-in-chief and CEO of TIME.
This year’s list of influential people features 10 climate leaders and 54 women. The youngest among them is 18-year-old Sunisa Lee, an American gymnast, while the oldest is 78-year-old Biden.
Here are some of the names that made the list:
Icons
- Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex
- Naomi Osaka, Japanese tennis player
- Dolly Parton, country music star
- Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels player
- Britney Spears, pop star
Pioneers
- Billie Eilish, pop star
- Ben Crump, attorney for George Floyd and others
- Sunisa Lee, American gymnast
Titans
- Simone Biles, American gymnast
- Tom Brady, quarterback for Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Shonda Rhimes, American TV producer and writer well-known for “Grey’s Anatomy”
- Allyson Felix, American track and field star
- Tim Cook, CEO of Apple
Artists
- Kate Winslet, British actress
- Scarlett Johansson, American actress
- Daniel Kaluuya, British actor
- Lil Nas X, pop star
- Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live” star
- Kane Brown, country star
- Jason Sudeikis, American actor
Leaders
- Kamala Harris, vice president
- Biden, president
- Trump, former president
- Tucker Carlson, Fox News anchor
- Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Liz Cheney, representative (R-Wyo.)
Innovators
- Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX
- Adrienne Banfield Norris, Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith for “Red Table Talk”
- Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors
- Barney Graham, deputy director of the Vaccine Research Center and chief of the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory
On Monday, ABC and TIME Studios will air a special television event, “TIME100,” sharing the list of the world’s most influential people. It will air after the premiere of “Dancing with the Stars.”
You can view the full list here.