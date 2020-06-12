Blood donations run low as COVID-19 continues

(WCMH) — Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion, according to the Red Cross.

Blood donations are needed more than ever right now, especially with the recent increase in elective surgeries.

“It’s almost a moral imperative that you have to do it, so I do it,” noted blood donor, Russell Davis. Davis has given blood every 8 weeks for over 20 years which means he’s saved a collective 360 lives.

“During the pandemic the blood supply has basically been like a roller coaster,” explained American Red Cross’s Rodney Wilson. And that roller coaster isn’t stopping anytime soon. “What we’re seeing right now is hospitals are resuming non urgent or elective surgery and that’s causing the need for blood to go up.”

Plus many scheduled blood drives are canceled everyday because of Covid-19 which is causing even more of an issue for the blood supply.

“In recent weeks we’ve seen a 30% increase in the need for blood and were struggling to meet that request for hospitals.” Wlson is encouraging anyone who can donate, to do so on a consistent basis.

“You have the ability to help save someone’s life so you should,” explained Davis.

