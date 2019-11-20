Boy, 10, dies after being shot at high school football game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials say a 10-year-old boy shot during a New Jersey high school football playoff game has died.

The announcement came just before the two teams playing when gunfire broke out were set to resume the final minutes at the Philadelphia Eagles’ home field Wednesday.

Charges against the suspected gunman have been upgraded to murder. He also faces two counts of attempted murder and weapons charges.

A 27-year-old man was shot Friday, and a 15-year-old boy was grazed. Six men have been charged, including the man shot.

The game between Pleasantville High School and Camden High is being played at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles offered up their stadium to play out the remaining 17 minutes.

The game will be streamed on NJ.com.

Latest Posts: