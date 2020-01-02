Boy, 7, swallows AirPod he got as Christmas gift

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WSB/CNN) – A 7-year-old boy’s Christmas gift landed him in a Georgia hospital.

It was a very unusual holiday break for Kiara Stroud and her family after her son swallowed his new AirPod.

Stroud was at work delivering mail when it happened. Her mom called her, and he was rushed to the emergency room.

“She’s like, OK, so [unintelligible] just choked on his Air Pod. And I’m like ‘what?’ I immediately, like U-turn my truck and I’m headed back to the station,” Stroud recalled. “She’s like, but we’re on the way to Egleston. We’re rushing him to Egleston and we’re going to see what’s going on.”

Doctors took X-rays and could see the AirPod right below the little boy’s rib cage. He was scared.

“He was very nervous. He thought he was going to be in trouble. No, we just kind of assured him that it’s OK,” Stroud said.

Doctors decided that the best option is just to let the AirPod come out on its own.

In the meantime, the second-grader doesn’t even want his phone near him because he’s afraid it might connect to the AirPod in his stomach.

“Everything is fine, and, you know, in a few days, it’ll pass through,” Stroud said.

His mom said she is going to stay away from these tiny electronic gadgets at least until her son gets a little older.

“Or get the old-fashioned headset, that’s what I would suggest, because anything could happen,” Stroud said.

Latest Posts: