Boyfriend reaches in pocket to pay bill, accidentally shoots girlfriend in leg at Texas de Brazil in New York

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga Police say a pistol was inadvertently fired in Texas De Brazil just before 6 p.m. Thursday.

19-year-old Anthony Ciccarelli of Tonawanda reached into the front pocket of his pants as he received the bill.

The gunshot hit his girlfriend in the upper leg.

Police tell News 4 the couple left the restaurant attempting to get medical care.

While on the way, Ciccarelli pulled into a plaza parking lot at Walden Avenue and Galleria Drive. The girlfriend called Cheektowaga Police requesting medical assistance.

Officers placed a tourniquet on her leg when they arrived.

She’s at ECMC with non-life threatening injuries.

Cheektowaga Police charged Ciccarelli with first-degree reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.

