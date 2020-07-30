Breonna Taylor covers September issue of Oprah Magazine

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – For the first time ever, Oprah Winfrey will not be on the cover of O magazine.

Winfrey posted the news on her website, explaining why she gave up her front cover to dedicate it to Breonna Taylor.

“Only in the wake of George Floyd’s filmed execution was national attention brought to the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, two and a half months after she was killed,” Oprah wrote. “Pleas for justice have fallen on deaf ears.”

“What I know for sure: We can’t be silent,” Oprah added. “We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice. And that is why Breonna Taylor is on the cover of O magazine. I cry for justice in her name.”

Taylor was killed in March when she was shot 8 times by Louisville, Kentucky police officers who burst into her home using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation.

The warrant to search Taylor’s home was connected to a suspect who did not live there and no drugs were found inside. One of the officers involved has since been fired, and millions have continued to call for justice in Taylor’s case.

The cover was designed by 24-year-old digital artist Alexis Franklin.

Franklin explained that the original photo is one Taylor took of herself and had been in the news many times.

“Looking at it, I see an innocence, simple but powerful,” Franklin said. “It was critical for me to retain that. And there was a sparkle in Breonna’s eyes — a young Black woman posing in her Louisville EMS shirt, happy to be alive.”

The slaying set off weeks of protests, policy changes and a call for the officers who shot Taylor to be criminally charged. Global protests on behalf of Taylor, George Floyd in Minnesota and others have been part of national reckoning over racism and police brutality.

