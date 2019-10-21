STEUBEN COUNTY, N .Y. (WETM) – New revelations in a disturbing case out of Steuben County have led to new charges against two brothers.
Second-degree murder charges against Jarrett and Justin Gause have been changed to manslaughter after the brothers allegedly saved their meth equipment from a May fire, but left their 82-year-old grandmother Gladys Ann Willow inside the home.
Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker tells 18 News that after Jarrett and Justin removed their equipment from the home, they went for cigarettes and did not report the Riverside fire.
Both brothers are also facing multiple reckless endangerment charges for every firefighter who responded, as well as tampering with evidence.
Latest Posts:
- Castro says he needs $800,000 in 10 days or campaign is over
- Facebook ramps up election security efforts ahead of 2020
- Pennsylvania Fire Department surprises two kids with cancer with visit from pink fire truck
- Brothers saved meth equipment in fire, left their grandmother to die, according to DA
- ‘Watchmen’ recreates the 1921 Tulsa race massacre, exposing viewers to an ugly chapter