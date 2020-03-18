1  of  43
Cinemark Theaters to close starting Wednesday amid COVID-19 concerns

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Cinemark Theaters will be closed starting Wednesday, March 18.

The company said theaters will be closed until it believes it is safe to welcome moviegoers again.

Cinemark said they will refund all tickets that were purchased in advance. Online purchases will be automatically refunded in five to seven business days. Tickets purchased at a Cinemark box office can be refunded by filling out a request at www.cinemark.com/contact-us.

We appreciate your many concerns during these truly unprecedented times, and we want to relieve any uncertainties that you may have about your loyalty membership with Cinemark. To do this, we have increased the flexibility of our Cinemark Movie Rewards programs by:

  • Extending the expiration date for all Cinemark Movie Rewards points to June 30, 2020, providing you the opportunity to redeem the rewards you earned; and
  • Pausing your Movie Club membership while our theatres are closed. During this challenging time, we are looking out for you and will not bill you your monthly fee. Don’t worry, active members will never lose unused movie credits, even while your membership is paused.

We also understand the profound impact the closure of our theatres has on our employees, and it is not a decision we made lightly. We will continue to support our employees to the best of our abilities as we navigate through this most turbulent time.

