(CNN) — It’s time to dig through your closet: It’s National Consignment Day on Monday.
You can find some clothes you no longer wear, gathering dust in your wardrobe, and take them to a consignment shop.
The shop decides what they’re worth, puts them up for sale, and when someone buys them, you both earn a profit.
It’s also a good day to buy some great clothes at a fraction of the cost of brand new at a consignment shop.
You can post to the social media hashtags “national consignment day” and “never throw away.”
The holiday — the first Monday in October each year — was created in 2017 by the real-real, an authenticated luxury consignment store.
Latest Posts:
- Judge tosses out Trump challenge to tax return turnover
- Clean out your closet, it’s National Consignment Day!
- VIRAL VIDEO: Texas girl, 6, with cerebral palsy walks for first time ever
- UPDATE: Suddenlink issues statement regarding customers’ anger at billing, service issues
- Monday, October 7, 2019: Fall-like weather!! An unseasonably cool and breezy day