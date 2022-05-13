DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden has confirmed that the human remains found in a car submerged in Lake Vermilion are those of Abbie Brandenburg.

Brandenburg, 26, was last seen a week ago on May 5. Her disappearance prompted a large community response with people coming together to pray for her safe return.

Brandenburg’s red Ford Edge was last seen on a traffic camera the same day she disappeared, driving across the Denmark Road bridge above the lake. On Wednesday, authorities found the car in the lake with Brandenburg’s body inside.

McFadden said no foul play is suspected in Brandenburg’s death and that an autopsy was performed on Thursday. McFadden did not announce the cause of death and said she and her office are still investigating.