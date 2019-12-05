(KARE) Married as teens, Bob and Corinne Johnson lived 68 years together. On Tuesday they were laid to rest together after dying 33 hours apart.
“They went on their terms,” Brent Johnson, Bob and Corinne’s youngest son, says.
Both Bob and Corinne grew up within three miles of the Minnesota dairy farm on which they raised their seven children.
Until six months ago, the couple still lived independently in the small farm home.
Bob’s decline started first – from cancer – but Corrine joined him in the hospital with congestive heart failure.
He was 88.
She was 87
Days before she passed, Corinne kissed her husband and whispered, “I love you.”
“When mom passed, they pulled the curtain between the two beds, he just stared at the curtain,” Beth Kinkeade, the Johnson’s daughter, says.
Read more: http://bit.ly/34PRiux
Latest Posts:
- Couple together 68 years, dies one day apart
- Amber Alert issued for missing toddler after mother found dead inside home
- House Speaker Pelosi announces drafting of articles of impeachment against President Trump
- Thursday, December 5, 2019: Warm and breezy day… cold front tonight
- Wake-Up Weather: Cool and breezy start… today’s highs will be in the upper 70’s