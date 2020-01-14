Crash leaves raw chicken scattered along California highway

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A mess of frozen chicken was scattered along the side of Highway 99 in Fresno County after CHP says a crash involving two big rigs caused it to spill out along the road.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash took place on northbound Highway 99 near Mountain View Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. Monday.

Officers say a big rig hauling frozen chicken was parked on Highway 99 when it was side-swiped by another big rig, causing the chicken to spill out.

No injuries were reported.

