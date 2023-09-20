Video above is from prior coverage of the story.

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WGN) — The search for missing ex-NFL player Sergio Brown intensified Wednesday as authorities searched the home of his slain mother.

Police in Maywood, Illinois, said family members informed them Saturday that they could not find or make contact with 73-year-old Myrtle Brown or her son, 35-year-old Sergio Brown.

After launching a missing persons search for the Browns, police said Myrtle was found unresponsive in a creek near the back of her residence and was later taken to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Instagram post may shed new light in death of former NFL player’s mother

Authorities have been searching for Sergio ever since.

On Wednesday, Maywood Police detectives emerged from the home of Myrtle Brown with a white box after nearly an hour inside. The individual who let investigators into the property declined to identify himself to Nexstar’s WGN.

This comes as yet another post was made to Instagram by a man identifying himself as the missing Sergio Brown.

The bizarre clip, shared as a story, shows a shirtless man, who strongly resembles Myrtle Brown’s missing son, repeatedly saying lyrics that appear in Drake’s song, “Legend”: “Oh my God. If I die, I’m a legend.” Two other clips were shared on the account’s story, both videos of people dancing.

A post was also made on Monday to the same account, which appeared to feature Sergio Brown making vague statements regarding the FBI and Maywood police and claims that he thought his mother was on vacation.

However, no new posts have been made to Sergio Brown’s verified Instagram account.

Authorities have yet to release any additional information.

The discovery of Myrtle Brown’s body on Sept. 16 stunned friends and family. The Cook County medical examiner’s office later ruled the 73-year-old’s death a homicide.

Sergio, an alumnus of Proviso East High School in Maywood and former Notre Dame football star, played 94 games across seven seasons in the NFL from 2010-16, the majority of which were spent with the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts. The safety also spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Buffalo Bills.

Maywood police have stopped short of naming Sergio Brown as a person of interest but have stated they’d like to talk to him.

One potential scenario investigators may be looking into is the possibility that the 35-year-old Brown is out of state or perhaps in Mexico — though there was a geotag for Maywood on the Wednesday Instagram post.

There is no word from the FBI on whether they’re now joining the search.