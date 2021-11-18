Dislike mandates? Tennessee governor urges law enforcement officers to come work in his state

TENNESSEE (WATE) – In a video shared on Wednesday afternoon, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee made a pitch to law enforcement officers from the West and East Coasts to apply with the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The call is made specifically toward qualified law enforcement who are leaving states with restrictive mandates, according to a news release.

Lee urged officers in New York and deputies in Los Angeles to apply with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, where they can take advantage of living in a state with a low cost of living and no income tax. But that wasn’t all: “There are many highly skilled law enforcement personnel who want to work in a state that doesn’t get in the middle of personal health decisions yet also provides for a wonderful quality of life,” Lee said.

“In Tennessee, you’ll be given our full support and respect, and I’ll work to make sure your freedoms are protected,” Lee added. Assistance with relocation expenses will also be offered.

To go along with relocation expenses, THP is also offering incentives like a full benefits package, self-issued vehicles, and complimentary uniforms and equipment. All training academy fees will be paid for by the department, too.

If interested, possible candidates can find more information and apply at JoinTHP.org.

“The Tennessee Highway Patrol is a national leader in law enforcement and is internationally accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies,” said Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long. “We look forward to connecting with men and women who have served in various law enforcement capacities and showing them what THP has to offer.”