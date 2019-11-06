(WXII) Thanks to technology, a dying father in North Carolina was able to watch his son play basketball one last time.
Kevin Garret was diagnosed with urachal cancer, a rare bladder cancer, four years ago. Doctors recently gave Garrett a couple of days to live.
With an uncertain future, Garrett’s son, K.J., wanted to make sure his dad saw him play basketball one more time.
Family and friends livestreamed the game and Kevin was able to watch from his hospital bed.
K.J.’s dad watched the game, put on just for him, from hospice care and understandably didn’t want an interview to interrupt the precious moment that he likely won’t get again.
Latest Posts:
- Dying dad watches son play basketball one last time
- Slain American women and children drove into region contested by rival Mexican cartels
- Cash rewards offered for 7 wanted fugitives in Abilene
- Texas man who refused to get lawyer sentenced to life in just 10 minutes
- Income tax ‘ban’ passes, plus election results for all 10 Texas propositions