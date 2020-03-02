Earth may have a new mini moon

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A pair of astronomers at the University of Arizona first discovered a tiny gleaming object through a high-powered telescope on Feb. 15, 2020, that is being called a “mini moon.”

Astronomers Kaeper Wierzchos and Teddy Pruyne observed the small asteroid in the observations of the Catalina Sky Survey (CSS) at Mt. Lemmon north of Tucson. The fast-moving object measured 6 – 12 feet across, located about 186,000 miles from Earth, which is closer than the full-size moon that is on average 238,900 miles away.

Scientists speculate that the miniature moon (named 2020 CD3) has been orbiting Earth for around a year, based on their calculations. The asteroid will be tossed out of Earth’s gravity field in April, so the time to study the tiny moon is limited.

Images of the mini moon from the Gemini North telescope in Hawaii at the Gemini Observatory (NSF’s National Optical-infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory / AURA / G. Fedorets.) (Credit: Catalina Sky Survey, University of Arizona)

Wayne Schlingman, an astronomer at The Ohio State University and OSU planetarium director, said the asteroid “just happened to pass by at the right distance to be trapped by Earth’s gravity.”

Schlingman noted, “The majority of moons in the Solar System are captured objects.” NASA’s Near Earth-Objects (NEO) Observations Programs routinely charts asteroids “to determine their probability of colliding with the Earth.”

