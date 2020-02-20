Earthquake reported between Midland and Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KMID) – The U.S. Geological Survey on Wednesday reported a 3.3 magnitude earthquake approximately five miles southeast of Gardendale.
The earthquake occurred just before 3:00 p.m. Wednesday. Gardendale is 19 miles from Midland.
Two other earthquakes were reported near Mentone on Tuesday. They measured at a magnitude 3.2 and 3.9, respectively.
For more information on geological activity in the area, click here.
