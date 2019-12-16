Elderly man attacked and killed in his own yard

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine (WMTW/CNN) – An 82-year-old man in Maine is dead after an attack outside his own tree farm.

Police are still looking for a suspect in what they believe was a “random act.”

82-year-old James Pearson was found by his wife outside of their home Sunday morning and called police for help.

Pearson died at the hospital.

Police spent the day interviewing people in the area and say they are gathering leads.

They did not say how they believe Pearson was killed or what weapon was used in the attack.

They’re urging the public to report anything suspicious they see.

