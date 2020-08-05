Evidence of arson in Green Valley Ranch fire; toddler, child and 3 adults dead

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Fire Department says five people died in a house fire on Wednesday morning. An arson investigation is underway.
DFD said a toddler, a child and 3 adults died in the fire. Their identities have not yet been released.
3 people jumped from the second story of the home and survived, according to the Denver Fire Department.
According to DFD, firefighters responded to 5312 North Truckee around 2:40 a.m., where they found a heavily involved fire.
Fire investigators, along with Denver police, are working to determine what caused the fire. DPD says homicide investigators are also on scene.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
