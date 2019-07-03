Facebook images and videos causing issues around the world

(WTRF) – Facebook is officially DOWN for many users as images are loading very slowly and failing to upload on the site for many.

The Facebook team haven’t released any information on the downtime as of yet, however many businesses and news stations are being affected, (including ours.)

This is what many users are seeing when trying to view new images on the site, however, old images seem to be working perfectly.

Apparently, What’s App and Instagram are having similar issues with users reporting issues with uploading and viewing (downloading) of image files. Server issues are the most likely culprit here.