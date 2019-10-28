Fall Back: Final week of Daylight Saving Time

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s that time of year!

This is the final week of Daylight Saving Time.

That means this weekend, you’ll have to set your clocks back one hour as we “fall back” and get to enjoy an extra hour of sleep.

That also means there will be more daylight for when you’re sending off the kiddos to school or headed to work, but it will also get dark a lot earlier.

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.

It’s also a good time to change the batteries in all your clocks, as well as smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Latest Posts: