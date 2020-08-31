Famed Abraham Lincoln actor charged with child porn, patronizing prostitute in Illinois

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois man who has made a career of performing as President Abraham Lincoln nationwide has been charged with child pornography and patronizing a prostitute.
Police say 63-year-old Freeport native George Buss was arrested Friday following a criminal investigation that began in February.
Buss has been a professional Lincoln impersonator since 1986.
In 2018, Buss, along with Tim Connors, traveled to Washington D.C. to portray Lincoln and Stephen Douglas in a reenactment of the historical duo’s debates.
After Buss’ arrest, State Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, “denounced” him.
“The crimes George Buss stands accused of are heinous. I denounce him in the strongest of terms,” Chesney said. “My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. May their voices be heard and may justice be quickly served.”
