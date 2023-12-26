(WHTM) – Whole Foods Market shoppers are being asked to check their freezers and discard two types of frozen fish fillets due to a recall.

According to the FDA, 365 Whole Foods Market beer-battered pollock and cod fillets sold at Whole Foods Market locations nationwide are being recalled due to an undeclared soy allergen.

The recall comes from Tampa Bay Fisheries Inc. and affects products sold between Sept. 8 and Dec. 22, 2023.

Cartons and bags affected by the recall have the following lot and UPC numbers.

PRODUCT UPC LOT # BEST BY 365 Whole Foods Market Beer Batter Pollock (32 oz bags) 9948249803 32508201 03/07/2025 365 Whole Foods Market Beer Batter Cod (12 oz cartons) 9948248051 32348201 02/22/2025 32628201 03/19/2025

No illnesses have been reported as of Dec. 23 and all affected products have been removed from store shelves.

Those with these products should throw them away and bring a receipt into a Whole Foods store for a full refund.

Those with questions can call Tampa Bay Fisheries Inc. at 1-800-SEAFOOD (732-3663).