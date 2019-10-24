Five children die in hot cars nationwide in October

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) – According to the national non-profit Kids and Cars at least five children have died this month in hot cars. Officials say October 2019 marks the second worst in history for children dying in hot cars. Last year 54 children died this year. The number of deaths is already at 52 with seven of them being in Texas.

Dr. Lucas Garcia, McAllen Fire Lieutenant, “Let’s say it’s 85 degrees outside. Within a matter of minutes that can get to 100 degrees, 105 degrees. I think last time we measured it, it got up to 140 degrees during the hottest part of the year late August/July. We can never be too safe assuming we will only be out just a few seconds or a minute when it could potentially get really hot inside the vehicle.”

Firefighters urge you to call 9-1-1 if you see a child inside a vehicle unsupervised.

