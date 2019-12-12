Florida bills would give new parents 3 months paid leave

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two bills that aim to give workers three months of paid parental leave are making their way through the Florida state Senate and House.

“The Florida Family Leave Act” would require businesses “to allow certain employees take paid family leave to bond with minor child upon child’s birth, adoption, or foster care placement.”

The bills, SB 1194 and HB 899, were introduced by Senator Janet Cruz (D-Tampa) and Rep. Tracie Davis (D-Jacksonville), respectively.

“The need for paid family leave has increased as the participation of both parents in the workforce has increased and the number of single parents has grown,” SB 1194 reads. “Despite knowing the importance of time spent bonding with a new child, the majority of workers in this state are unable to take family leave because they are unable to afford leave without pay.”

To qualify for leave, workers must be employed by the company for at least 18 months.

If passed, the legislation would take effect on July 1, 2020.