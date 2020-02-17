Four injured in shooting at Midland bar

MIDLAND, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – Four people are hospitalized following a shooting at a Midland bar.
According to the Midland Police, officers were called to a shots fired at “Your Place Bar” on West Wall Street around 8:26 p.m. Sunday night.
While investigating, officers learned multiple shots were fired between members of a motorcycle gang and four people were injured, according to a release.
All four have been transported to local hospitals and their conditions are currently unknown.
Police officials say the suspects were last seen headed west towards Odessa.
