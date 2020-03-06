Get ready, daylight saving time comes this Sunday

(KETK) – This weekend it’s time to set your clocks forward an hour and its time to start daylight saving time.

That means an hour less of sleep this Saturday night.

It throws our body clocks off and for some, it can have more serious health consequences.

If the twice-yearly hurdle of adjusting your body and clocks to daylight saving time and if you are filled with dread, you’re not alone, but it’s more than just mental, science shows it takes a physical toll.

“Heart attacks occur at a higher rate during that Monday morning and also throughout that week, blood pressure goes up. There are also safety consequences such as car accidents, especially deadly car accidents occur at a higher rate,” said Phyillis Zee of Northwestern University.

There are also less serious, but still noticeable consequences like fatigue and just generally feeling out of whack, so what do we do?

Try eating dinner an hour earlier starting tonight or Saturday. Go to bed early and make sure to dim lights including screens, and get a dose of bright light in the morning.

“The same tips apply to children and I think particularly to teenagers whose biological clock is already delayed and so they are a population that would even suffer more from this moving time forward in the spring,” said Zee.

Multiple states have legislation in various stages to ditch the switch, but for now only Arizona and Hawaii don’t participate, meaning they will be the only states that are not springing forward.

Texas lawmakers proposed a bill in the 2019 session to leave it up to voters on whether to stay permanently in Daylight Saving Time or in standard time. Gov. Abbott supported staying in DST because “I like daylight savings time better than standard time. I like the light late in the day.”

The bill never made it to the floor for a full house vote.

U.S. territories including Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa and the U.S. Virgin Islands also don’t observe daylight saving time.

Latest Posts: