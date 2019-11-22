Girl’s hair set on fire in middle school attack

(WLWT) — A 14-year-old Ohio girl has been arrested and charged after police said she set another girl’s hair on fire.

It unfolded at Sharonville’s Princeton Community Middle School on Tuesday.

Sharonville police said the 13-year-old wasn’t hurt but her hair, which had been in a ponytail, was burned.

They also said the victim then went straight to the front office, where administrators and the school resource officer got in touch with her parents.

Investigators said the 14-year-old girl who apparently lit the hair on fire told them it was just a joke.

