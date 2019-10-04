Groom-to-be accused of sexually assaulting wedding guest

ENGLEFIELD, ENGLAND – MAY 20: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, right, arranges the train of her sister Pippa Middleton as she arrives with her father Michael Middleton for her wedding to James Matthews at St Mark’s Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield, England. Middleton, the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is to marry hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte are in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth – Pool/Getty Images)

SMITHFIELD, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state police say a groom-to-be sexually assaulted one of his guests two days before his wedding.

Prosecutors say Daniel Carney is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of an unconscious person and indecent assault. It wasn’t known Friday if the 28-year-old Stroudsburg man has retained an attorney.

Authorities say the victim, a 29-year-old Oregon woman, said she was sexually assaulted at a hotel in Smithfield on Aug. 30. The woman told police she was in town to attend Carney’s Sept. 1 wedding and said the assault occurred in a downstairs men’s locker room.

Latest Posts: