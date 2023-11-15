HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Hershey has unveiled a new treat straight from the bakery: a Chocolate Frosted Donut flavored Kit Kat.

The new flavor, which Hershey says is like “biting into a fresh donut, with milk chocolate layered delicately on top of donut flavored creme,” will be available starting on Nov. 17.

“We know fans love our bakery inspired flavors like Kit Kat Birthday Cake – and we thought, ‘who doesn’t love a classic chocolate frosted donut?!'” said Alex Kuzior, associate Kit Kat brand manager. “The Kit Kat Chocolate Frosted Donut Flavored Bar is a sweet addition to our permanent flavor portfolio and every bite delivers upon a delightful experience, reminiscent of a freshly baked donut from your favorite hometown bakery.”

The bars will be available in standard and king sizes.

Hershey also stated, “donut worry, the Kit Kat Chocolate Frosted Donut Flavored Bar is here to stay all year round.”