High school football game canceled after cheerleaders punished for Trump banner

NEW LONDON, North Carolina (KETK) – A high school football game in North Carolina was canceled Friday night in the latest development of cheerleaders who were punished for displaying a pro-Trump banner.

Back on August 30, cheerleaders for North Stanly High School displayed a banner that read: “Trump 2020: Make America Great Again.” The squad was placed on probation because the state prohibits any political signs by cheerleaders at sporting events.

Stanly County schools announced that the school’s game on Friday night was canceled over “additional information that could compromise safety measures” for sporting events.

According to an AP report, supporters for the cheerleading squad urged fans to attend the game to back the cheerleaders and protest the probation by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.

