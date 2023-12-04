ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Police in Virginia are investigating an explosion at a house where a man allegedly barricaded himself inside the residence and discharged a flare gun.

The incident began at about 4:45 p.m. Monday when officers responded to reports of shots fired, which they later determined came from a flare gun, according to the Arlington County Police Department. While police investigated, they obtained a search warrant for the home.

When police attempted to execute the warrant several hours after they initially responded, the suspect fired several rounds inside the home, police said on X, formerly known as Twitter. It was then that the house — a duplex — exploded and burst into flames shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Power was knocked out in the immediate area and flames could be seen shooting in the air from a nearby street. Stretchers were also seen near the house.

Some officers had minor injuries but did not need to go to a hospital for treatment. No fatalities have yet been confirmed and the status of the suspect, who was in the home when it exploded, is not known, said Arlington County police spokesperson Ashley Savage.

Carla Rodriguez, who lives in the area, said she could hear the explosion more than 2 miles away and came to scene, which was roped off blocks away, to see what was happening.

“I actually thought a plane exploded,” she told the Associated Press.

Neighbors were evacuated as a precaution and can return when first responders say they feel it’s safe to do so.

Macaulay Porter, the press secretary for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, said in a post on X that Youngkin is “closely monitoring the situation.”

“While we continue to gather details, the secretary of public safety is ready to assist state and local enforcement,” Porter stated.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said federal agents and federal fire investigators were at the scene and assisting in the investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.