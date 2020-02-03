Homeless man sues, says cop forced him to lick urinal

HONOLULU, HI ( KGMB) – In December, officer John Rabago pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate Samuel Ingalls’ civil rights by forcing him to lick a public restroom urinal.

Ingalls filed the lawsuit on Tuesday claims, two officers took him into a Sheridan Street restroom in January 2018 and that Rabago threatened to arrest him if he didn’t lick the urinal.

Myles Breiner, Ingall’s attorney, said the officers did it for entertainment, “These officers thought it was another form of amusement because remember one of these officers had a history of doing this.”

The second officer, Reginald Ramones, pleaded guilty to covering up the civil rights crime and has left the police force. The first officer, Rabago has been relieved of his police duties.

Breiner, says Rabago told officers that he forced another homeless person to lick the urinal in a bathroom at Cartwright field, “Something like this shouldn’t happen but it frequently does.”

Rabago’s attorney, Megan Kau, said “I think John made a mistake, he owned up to his mistake, he accepted responsibility and he entered a guilty plea. This is not something happening on a day to day basis in the police force.”

Sources have said a police internal investigation confirmed the civil rights violations and the HPD eventually referred the case to the U.S Attorney’s office leading to the guilty pleas.

