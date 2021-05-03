How friendly is your state for working moms?

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WOWK) — Not all states are equal when it comes to opportunities for career moms. A recent study found the best and worst states for working mothers.

WalletHub’s study compared states across 17 key metrics in three categories, including child care, professional opportunities and work-life balance.

According to the report, Massachusetts ranked No. 1 overall out of the 50 states and Washington D.C. The nation’s capital, in fact, ranked No. 2. Rounding out the top five were Connecticut, Vermont and Minnesota, respectively.

Source: WalletHub

At the bottom of the list were Louisiana at No. 51, following by Alabama, Idaho, Mississippi and South Carolina.

The study found that nearly 66% of mothers with children under the age of 18 are active in the workforce.

The COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately affected the unemployment numbers of mothers when compared to their male counterparts, but they have rebounded at a faster rate.

An average working mom makes just 85% of what men make, and they make up only 6% of CEOs at S&P 500 companies.

The study also showed that, based on the 2020 presidential election, red states scored slightly higher for friendliness to working moms than blue states.

Courtesy: WalletHub

