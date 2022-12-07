ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – An unknown man entered a classroom at Alameda High School in California and touched a female student on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Alameda Unified School District (AUSD). It was one of two separate incidents at the school Tuesday that the district called “disturbing.”

The man walked into the classroom at about 3:00 p.m. The school district said he went up to a girl and touched her face before a teacher asked him to leave.

The intruder then came across two other girls in the hallway and asked if he could kiss them. The teacher followed him out of the room, and he left the building before the school could call for a shelter-in-place or lockdown.

The teacher continued to follow the man to a public transit station. Police officers with Bay Area Rapid Transit took pictures of the man, but he was not found. The Alameda Police Department is conducting an investigation to identify the man.

In the late morning Tuesday, a former Alameda High School student also came to campus and began acting “erratically,” according to AUSD. A group of students filmed the man and showed school staff.

Campus security found the man talking to a dance instructor in Kofman Auditorium. He then went to the front office, where Principal Robert Ithurburn took him into his office and another teacher identified him.

The Alameda Fire Department Care Unit removed the man from campus around noon. AUSD said the man had alluded to students being afraid he would “shoot up the school” years ago.

Alameda police are investigating both incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call the Alameda Police Department at (510) 337-8340.