Investigation underway after 6-year-old, 8-year-old arrested at school

(WKMG/CNN) – Orlando police officer Dennis Turner has been suspended while authorities investigate his arrests of a 6-year-old and an 8-year-old at school, which included handcuffs and mugshots.

“No 6-year-old child should be able to tell somebody that they had handcuffs on them, “said Meralyn Kirkland, grandmother of the 6-year-old.

Orlando police are being asked to release the results of their internal investigation after Officer Turner arrested the 6-year-old girl and a 8-year-old on unrelated misdemeanor charges last Thursday.

Police said per policy before that can happen, if kids are under 12-years-old, the officer first must get the approval by a watch commander and in last week’s case, investigators say that didn’t happen.

“She was arrested and she has a charge, “said Kirkland. “How do you do that to a 6-year-old child?”

She said her granddaughter is a first-grader at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy, but she ended up Thursday at the juvenile detention center.

Kirkland got a call saying little Kaia was arrested by the school’s resource officer.

“What do you mean she was arrested? They say there was an incident and she kicked somebody,” she said.

Kirkland said Rolle was acting out in class, a side effect due to a lack of sleep because of a medical condition.

“‘So he says what medical condition?’ I said you know she has a sleep disorder, sleep apnea,’ and he says, ‘well, I have sleep apnea, and I don’t behave like that,’” Kirkland said.

Kirkland believes things should’ve never gone this far involving her granddaughter who she says loves pink and playing with her family.

Local media says they’re waiting for a response from the school.

The 8-year-old arrested was also taken to the juvenile detention center and released to family.

