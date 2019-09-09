‘It’s just, why?:’ 6-year-old shot, killed by grandfather in Tennessee murder-suicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Friends, family, and neighbors are heartbroken after a 6-year-old boy and his grandmother were shot and killed by his grandfather in a murder-suicide in Hermitage Saturday night.

Police say 64-year-old Terry Majors shot and killed his 61-year-old wife, Leigh Shea Majors, and their 6-year-old grandson, Ty Dodson, before turning the gun on himself and taking his own life.

The only witness to the shooting was Ty’s 4-year-old sister. who made it out unharmed and ran to the neighbors for help. Ty’s uncle, Chase Dodson tells News 2 that he believes Ty told her to run.

“It’s so hard… when those kids come into your classroom, they become your own and I can’t describe how much I love Ty,” said Tabitha Collins, Ty’s former pre-school teacher at Allen County Primary Center.

She told News 2 they called him ‘Ty the Science Guy” and that he was always helping others with big dreams of becoming a police officer when he grew up.

“He was constantly smiling and wanting to take care of everyone. He has a little sister that’s in preschool this year, who he walks in and just makes sure that she would get to school and in the classroom okay,” Collins said, “Very smart, very curious. We always called him “Ty the science guy,” because he loved the science center.”

Dodson told News 2 that Ty celebrated his 6th birthday just two weeks ago on Aug. 26. Dodson’s brother, Ty’s father, passed away 15 days before he was born. Dodson stepped in his place for Ty’s birth.

Ty was then taken care of by his mom and stepdad in Kentucky, rotating occasional weekends with his uncle and both sets of grandparents.

Dodson said Saturday night was a normal visit for the kids with grandpa and grandma.

A neighbor to the Majors couple told News 2 they were kind people and it doesn’t make any sense.

“Very great guy, used to mow the yard, neighbors yards and things. Helped neighbors out. His wife was A very good person. I’m, I’m just as dumbfounded as everybody else is to why something like this had happened,” said Neighbor Chely Wilson, “I know that they loved their grandkids very very much.”

“I still just don’t want to believe he’s gone. It’s just ‘why?’ He’s so young.” Collins said.

Metro police are still investigating what happened and have not released a motive.

Dodson is collecting funeral funds for the family, although arrangements have not yet been made.

You can donate on his Facebook page here.