NEW YORK (WPIX) – It’s National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day on Thursday, and some fast-food chains are celebrating with special deals.

Here’s a list of some you can take advantage of to satisfy your cravings.

Burger King

Burger King is offering a free Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich with orders of $5 or more.

Popeyes

You can get a free chicken sandwich at Popeyes when you buy a chicken sandwich combo. The deal is available through Nov. 12.

Wingstop

Wingstop is offering a buy one, get one free deal. To get the deal, you have to use the code BOGOSAMMY when purchasing on Wingstop’s website or app.

The Wingstop offer lasts through Nov. 12.

KFC

KFC is offering a few things: Free delivery for orders in the KFC app and KFC.com, a free sandwich when you spend $15 or more when ordering through DoorDash and Uber Eats, and 50% off KFC Chicken Sandwiches with the purchase of $15 or more on Grubhub orders.

Shake Shack

This one happens a few days after the sandwiches’ official day. When/if a football player does the “chicken dance” in the end zone after getting a touchdown on Nov. 12, Shake Shack will give away free Chicken Shacks from Nov. 13 to 19.

Zaxby’s

Zaxby’s rewards members can earn double points when ordering the chain’s new Chicken Philly Sandwich or the Chicken Philly Sandwich meal online, in their app or in-restaurant.