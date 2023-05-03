KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been charged with sexual battery following accusations he forced himself on a restaurant owner.

He was booked Wednesday morning into the Johnson County Jail and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery, according to court records.

On Feb. 25, Jackson Mahomes allegedly forcibly kissed a restaurant owner and pushed a teenager, according to a police report.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s office said they are not commenting on the case at this time.

Bond was set at $100,000. Mahomes was set to be arraigned at 1:30 on Wednesday afternoon.

He made headlines during the 2021 NFL season and had to apologize after doing a TikTok dance on a #21 painted on the field honoring Washington Commanders’ player Sean Taylor.

A couple months after that incident, he was in the news again for an online dispute with a downtown Kansas City bar. Mahomes expressed displeasure with the business in a social media rant he’d later delete. The bar responded by calling him someone with “un-earned status and a sense of entitlement” who thought he was above the rules.