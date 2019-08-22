Jewish groups speaking out against Trump immigration policy

FILE – In this July 4, 2019, file photo, protesters assembled by a majority Jewish group called Never Again Is Now walk through traffic as they make their way to Independence Mall in Philadelphia. A fledgling coalition of liberal Jewish groups is increasingly making itself heard as it fights the Trump administration’s immigration policies. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — A fledgling coalition of liberal Jewish groups is increasingly making itself heard as it fights the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

Activists in recent weeks have held fiery protests outside detention centers in Texas, New Jersey and Rhode Island and a sit-in that blockaded an Amazon store in New York.

The movement has likened President Donald Trump’s policies on asylum and incarceration to what went on as the Holocaust was taking shape.

Says Rabbi Jill Jacobs: “It’s a cause that the Jews feel very deeply.” She says the history of the Jewish people is all about “being kicked out of one place and trying to find a safe place to live.”