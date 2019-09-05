Jogger in cemetery dies after being struck by lightning

CINCINNATI (CNN) — An Ohio woman is dead after being struck by lightning while jogging in a cemetery.

Danielle Brosious, known as Dani, died from a lightning strike in Spring Grove Cemetery while jogging with her mother and another woman last Friday.

It’s not how Coray Green, Brosious’ friend since high school, expected her Labor Day weekend to begin.

“When I got the call Friday night about what happened, I still can’t believe it,” Green said. “I didn’t believe it then because Dani didn’t deserve it.”

Brosious graduated from Mcauley High School in 2010 and from Northern Kentucky University in 2014. She married her husband Matt less than a year ago.

“I feel so awful for both Matt and the family,” Green said. “The Kelsey family is huge. She was there for my wedding, she was there for my first time out after my child.”

Kimberly Vance, director of Fraternity and Sorority Life at NKU, released a statement saying Brosious was known for her love of family and friends and was someone who always had a smile to give and a hand to lend.

Green said she’s still in shock about the incident.

“She’s just too good and it’s just an accident that I can’t blame anything on and it’s just terrible timing of the whole thing. It’s just unfair,” she said.

The family spoke to local media, asking for prayers and requested that their privacy be respected.