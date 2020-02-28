Jungle Cruise ride at Disney World sinks with passengers on board

ORLANDO (WKMG/CNN) – Some passengers on the iconic Jungle Cruise at Disney World experienced a ride that was a little less than magical on Thursday.

The ride had to be shut down for several hours after one of the boats took on more than a foot of water.

A Disney spokesperson said all the passengers were able to get off the boat safely.

A local fire department spokeswoman told CNN firefighters responded, but no one was hospitalized.

Disney said it worked with the people who were on the boat so that they could enjoy the rest of their day at the park.

