Large snake found on porch frightens homeowner, pets in Ohio

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A woman who lives on Flushing-Holloway Road came home to a frightening situation Thursday evening.
A snake—at least six feet long—was on her porch, and she said it was rattling and threatening other animals.
Sgt. Tom DeVaul of the Belmont County DWART (Dangerous Wild Animal Response Team) called in DWART member Jack Saal, a reptile specialist, who responded and discovered it was a large rat snake, which is not poisonous to humans. Saal removed and relocated the snake.
The DWART team can be reached through the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department at (740) 695-7933.
