LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As many as 5,000 employees at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas were honored with a special surprise in the form of $5,000 individual bonuses.

The surprise took place at the resort’s iconic music and entertainment venue, The Chelsea, on Wednesday, where more than 2,500 employees were in attendance.

  • Cosmopolitan bonuses (Kabik Photo Group & Toby Acuna)
Blackstone chose to honor employees in this unique way by giving out a total of $27 million.

President and CEO Bill McBeath joined other company leaders to reminisce on major milestones and successes over the years with a commemorative video followed by the $5,000 surprise.

Two other employees were also recognized for their efforts and awarded hotel stays in Hawaii and California.