HOUSTON (WXIN) – Around 14,000 bottles of laundry detergent are being recalled because it may be contaminated with bacteria.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Art of Green Free and Clear laundry detergent and Zen Lavender Garden laundry detergent. The laundry detergent was sold at Save Mart, Lucky and Food Maxx regional stores and online at Amazon.com from April 2022 through October 2022.

The recall was initiated because units from a single batch of the detergents may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa. This environmental organism is found widely in soil and water.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it can cause infections in the blood, lungs, or other parts of the body. In 2017, it was responsible for 32,600 infections among hospitalized patients and 2,700 estimated deaths in the U.S.

The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by this bacteria.

The recalled products were sold in 100-ounce bottles and 33.8-ounce pouches. The UPC can be found near the barcode and the date code is found on the cap. The following products are subject to recall:

Product Name UPC Codes Date Codes Art of Green Free and Clear laundry detergent in 100-ounce bottles 4315204860 LOT M 220315 Art of Green Zen Lavender Garden laundry detergent in 100-ounce bottles 4315204850 LOT M 220314 Art of Green Zen Lavender Garden laundry detergent in 33.8-ounce pouches 4315204874 LOT Q 220324 LOT Q 220325 LOT Q 220326 LOT Q 220328

Anyone with the recalled laundry detergent should stop using it and contact AlEn USA for a full refund. To get the refund, people should take a photo of the UPC and date code before throwing the product away.

People can contact the company at 800-615-3191 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or email at artofgreen@alenusa.com. There is also a recall website available with frequently asked questions and a link to a form.